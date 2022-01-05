Arts Council of the Valley opens spring 2022 Advancing the Arts grant cycle

Arts Council of the Valley announces the opening of the spring 2022 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Since launching the grants program in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $421,000 to area artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds ($500 to $1,500) are granted to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded each year in two cycles, fall and spring. Two free Grant Information sessions – conducted via Zoom – help guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for individual questions.

Info sessions are scheduled Thursday, Feb. 10 (4 p.m.), and Tuesday, Feb. 22 (5 p.m.). Sessions typically last about an hour, and attendance is strongly encouraged for anyone planning to submit a grant proposal.

Email advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com to request a link for the session you wish to attend.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories:

Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative.

Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.

Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year. Applications for the 2022 Spring cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. ET March 1.

For details and grant application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.

