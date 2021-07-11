Arts Council of the Valley opens Fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant cycle

Arts Council of the Valley has opened the Fall 2021 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Since launching the grants program in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $412,000 to area artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts.

Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring. Two free Grant Information sessions – conducted via Zoom – help guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for individual questions. Info sessions are scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m.), and Thursday, Sept. 23 (5 p.m.).

Sessions typically last about an hour, and attendance is strongly encouraged for anyone planning to submit a proposal. Email advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com to request a link for the session you’d like to attend.

Advancing the Arts grants, ranging from $500 to $1,500, are awarded in two categories:

Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative.

Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development. Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.

Applications for the Fall 2021 Cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct 11, for projects occurring between Nov 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

For more information and application materials on all three types of grant, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.