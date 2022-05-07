Aoife O’Donovan to open summer concert season at Lime Kiln Theater

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2022 concert series begins on Saturday, May 21, as Aoife O’Donovan takes the stage with opener The Wildmans.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30.

Advance tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org.

Tickets will be $35 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted.

The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

The concert is presented by Dynovis, Inc. Food from Southern Inn and Sexi Mexi will be available for purchase, along with Devils Backbone beer and a selection of wine, cider, and other beverages.

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, J.F. Brown Real Estate, and Paradox Farm.

Reflection, remembrances, and self-reckoning combine on Aoife O’Donovan’s third solo album, where her gift for tantalizing poetry is woven into a soundscape more rich and vivid than any she’s created before. Age of Apathy is an album that traces a journey through grownup life and ponders the question facing both singer and listener alike: what do you want from yourself?

The 11 tracks on this record came together in an extraordinarily fertile few months, sparked by O’Donovan’s move out of New York in September 2020.

Transplanted to the lush forests of central Florida, O’Donovan found something she’d never known before: the time and space to craft an album away from a packed performing schedule and the rigors of the road. The Wildmans come from the hills of Floyd, Virginia, in the heart of the Appalachian mountain music tradition.

From campsite jamming at festivals and fiddler’s conventions and a college level music education comes the foundation for musical exploration that sets this group apart, taking the audience on a musical journey that reflects the growth and passion of these talented musicians.

The band features award-winning players Eli Wildman, Aila Wildman, and Victor Furtado. Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater.

Following a successful 2021 season, Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check them out on social media at facebook.com/limekilntheater, instagram.com/limekilntheater, or open.spotify.com/user/limekilntheater

