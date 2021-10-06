Announcing the third cohort of the Startup Shenandoah Valley Program

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is announcing the third cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) at a virtual intro event this week.

S2V is a GO Virginia-funded, virtual accelerator/incubator program for scalable businesses in the Shenandoah Valley. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region

“What I loved about the S2V program was the way that it encouraged me to think big. No matter what idea came out of my mouth, someone would always see a way forward with it. To have a venue where any given person I talked to was invested in helping move the idea forward was so invigorating,” said Shanna Mann, owner of Central Virginia Prep and member of S2V’s second cohort.

GO Virginia Region 8 Chair Chris Kyle added, “It has been my pleasure to watch the previous cohorts, and related collaboration and mentoring involved in this project. I want to welcome and wish the best of luck to Cohort 3! We look forward to Cohort 3 providing new jobs and additional business creation in our region, as the first two Cohorts have done.”

Companies selected for the program will receive eight weeks of coaching, beginning Oct. 11. They will also be paired with a mentor and supported in all aspects of running a successful scalable business — including raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and navigating legal issues, among others. Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall. “We’ve had some great companies in the first two cohorts and our founders have made remarkable gains as a result of the program,” said Andrew. “This program is already showing the depth of entrepreneurial talent in our region, and we’re excited about the next cohort. In particular, we are very proud of the diversity of our founders – across race, age, gender, industry, and geographic location.”

Companies in S2V Cohort 3

Central Virginia Prep is a logistics and warehousing solution for third party Amazon sellers. Acting as the hands and eyes for thousands of entrepreneurial sellers, the company offers a variety of services to improve trust and transparency in a complex and opaque supply chain. Located in Waynesboro. Founder: Shanna Mann

CUEDin is a community platform where recruiting meets video to engage and cultivate quality talent for innovative organizations. CUEDin partners with employers and institutions to reinforce their ability to support the professional growth of students. Based in Harrisonburg. Founder: Seth Marsh

Dryad Cookery designs and sells high-quality titanium tools and accessories for cast iron cooking with a strong foothold in the adventure and overland travel crowd. The company was founded as part of a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $5,000 more than its goal. Located in Shenandoah County. Founder: Brian McKee

Floral Genius is the only US manufacturer of metal pin holder and pin cup flower frogs and the only maker in the world of hairpin flower holders. Flower frogs are a sustainable alternative to floral foam for professional designers and a unique gift for gardeners and floral enthusiasts. Based in Augusta County. Founder: Stephanie Duncan

Harmony Harvest Farm is the leading supplier of farm fresh domestically grown flower bouquets shipped from our farm to doors nationwide. The company provides a fun entry into the world of family farming with a focus on farm fresh flowers and the many ways to live a better life through flowers. Based in Augusta County. Founder: Jessica Hall

Gewd Botanicals produces a range of 25 skincare products including face scrubs, moisturizers, oily washes, toners and hydrosols, infused black soaps, and other face products encompassing a full skin care regimen. Using only natural ingredients, Gewd Botanicals is gewd for the earth, gewd for your skin, and gewd for everyone. Based in Harrisonburg. Founder: Malique Middleton

Neverland-Books is a bulk book business! Neverland-Books rescues 50,000 pounds of books per week from landfills and sells them online and direct to consumers via their “Books by the Pound” program. Based in Waynesboro. Founder: Devan Coombes

Plans for Good is an online platform to purchase house plans. The house plans are created by licensed architects from all over the country. Each house plan purchase addresses housing inequity by donating one third of the sale to nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity. Based in Augusta County. Founder: Pennie Garber

Vitta Solutions humanizes finance with 1-1 coaching, strategic planning, and workshops. The company specializes in giving entrepreneurs insight into the financial health of their business so they can make impactful business decisions. Based in Winchester. Founder: Janette Gallardo