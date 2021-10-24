An all-encompassing guide for Gamban

Gamban is an app developed with an initiative to help you restrain from gambling until your willpower supports you completely. Gamban has proved to be an effective software against gambling sites. The team having a first-hand understanding of problem-solving in addiction with self-exclusion experiences has designed a platform that inhibits access to gambling sites with technical tools and human willpower.

The App is compatible with Windows, IOS, Android, Mac, and other operating systems. The installation process is simple with user-friendly features. Installing this app on your devices can serve as your first step against your addiction. Some of the critical aspects of the App are:

Access to thousands of gambling sites can be blocked.

Several operating systems can be supported.

Technical support is available at all times.

Installation and usage are hassle-free.

Customized promotional codes are created.

Helps in fighting temptation and prevent relapses.

Aims to provide an improved quality of life and rebuilding relationships.

One of the major aims of the product is to provide peace of mind to its customers.

Compatibility with operating systems

Gamban can block thousands of gambling sites on any device. A contrast of its features for the Android and Windows is given below:

Android/ iOS

Access to gambling sites across all browsers is blocked

Installation and activation are easy.

Along with websites, gambling apps are also blocked.

The uninstallation and bypass are difficult.

It can work on Wi-Fi and cellular data both.

Windows/ Mac

It can be activated with a click.

Gambling sites on all browsers are blocked.

It is not easy to uninstall the program.

The software updates are automatic.

The App is entirely clear and transparent.

How to install Gamban

The installation process varies slightly for different operating systems. To install Gamban on Windows, follow these steps:

Gamban can be installed on a computer with Windows 7 or later, so make sure that you have these windows. Download the Gamban window installer through their website. Step-by-step instructions will be provided for the installation process.

For any trouble or technical queries, you may contact the support team.

Installation on an Apple device

The procedure for installation on an Apple device that is older than IOS 11.2 is as follows:

Sign up for a Gamban account. For registration, you will need a Gamban license. To start the installation, tap on getting Started. An overview of the process would be given to you. To continue with the installation, tap on ‘Continue’. To download the Gamban profile, you will be taken to the Gamban website. Gamban will attempt to open your device settings to display the downloaded Gamban profile after receiving confirmation that the profile was downloaded. Select “Allow”. You’ll be invited to install Gamban; tap “Install” in the top right-hand corner; you’ll see a caution notice; tap Install in the top right-hand corner again. Tap on ‘Trust’ if you are satisfied with the source of the profile. The profile installation is now completed. Tap ‘Done.

Access to over 50000 gambling apps and websites will be restricted after installing Gamban.

Installation on an Android device

Sign in or create a new Gamban account. When you open the Gamban app, you have the option of purchasing a Gamban license or starting a 7-day free trial from the home screen. To begin installing Gamban on your device, choose “Get Started. A VPN has to be set up on the new screen. You will have to allow a VPN connection request for your machine. Allow the Gamban VPN to connect with the internet and it will be all set then. The device will be configured for accessibility. Select the option ‘Set up my accessibility’. On your device settings menu, in the ‘Downloaded services’ option, look for Gamban and tap on it. Then turn on Gamban accessibility to confirm its permissions. To complete the process, select ‘Finish Setup’.

Uninstalling Gamban

According to Gamban’s terms of use, a subscription cannot be deactivated before the date of expiry. However, you can always opt for gambling sites not on Gamban. As their product is anti-addiction so it must prevent relapses. So, if they allow the uninstallation of their software before the specified time, the outcomes of their product wouldn’t be effective. This is for the protection of consumers and is a requirement of the contract you signed when you bought Gamban. However, if one is unable to control his will in any way, the support team can help in overcoming addiction in other ways.

On the other hand, when the purpose of Gamban is achieved and customers become able to handle their addiction through willpower, they can contact the support team for both technical and emotional support.

Pricing

For a monthly subscription, Gamban charges $2.49. You can use it on a number of devices with a single subscription. A free trial of 7 days is provided with access to Gamban resources and technical support in the package. The payment is $24.99 for an annual subscription, which makes it $2.08 for a month. Many payment options are available for the bill payment.

If you want to stop your license renewal, you will have to remove the payment method from your account. To remove the payment method, log in to your account and click on ‘My Account. You will see a red cross icon on the right side next to the payment method option. By clicking on that red cross icon, you can remove the payment method.

After doing this, your subscription won’t be renewed and protection against gambling sites will be lost.

Self-exclusion scheme

By installing Gamban, you can exclude yourself from over 50,000 gambling sites from all around the world. The software has been independently tested and found to be quite good. Gamban was found to be up to 99 percent efficient in banning users from gambling sites in a recent study conducted by the independent charity Gamble Aware. Gamban can offer outstanding self-exclusion for a fraction of the price of its competitors. There is no comparison when it comes to the tool’s outcomes and capabilities.

Story by Nick Garner