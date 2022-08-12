Number of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease expected to double by 2060
Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia, affecting 5.8 million Americans, is expected to affect 14 million Americans, twice the population of Arizona, by 2060.
Preventative measures to decrease cognitive decline are the best way to reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and prevention should begin early. A healthy lifestyle focused on cognitive support is important.
Dr. Chad Larson, an advisor and Consultant on the Clinical Consulting Team for Cyrex Laboratories, offered lifestyle tips to prevent cognitive decline as we age. Challenge your brain, address Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) breakdown and identify and remove triggers, and enhance neuronal regeneration to win the war on cognitive decline.
Larson also recommended pursuit of regular auto-immunity testing, get quality sleep, participate in lifetime intellectual enrichment activities, maintain a healthy diet, stay active and practice healthy habits.
Larson holds a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Southern California University of Health Sciences. He is a Certified Clinical Nutritionist and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.