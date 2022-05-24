Albemarle County welcomes six new police officers

The Albemarle County Police Department welcomed six new officers who graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy at a ceremony last week.

“The officers receiving their badges today are being sworn in at a time when our department is working toward developing stronger and more innovative approaches to meeting the challenges of policing in the 21st century, all while continuing to protect and serve the people of Albemarle County,” said Col. Sean Reeves, the Albemarle County Chief of Police. “Our department and the community we serve are fortunate to have the six of you standing here today as new police officers with the Albemarle County Police Department.”

The badge pinning ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the public safety community. It signifies that wearers have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving their community. The officers were sworn in by Circuit Court Clerk for the County of Albemarle Jon Zug and pinned with their new badge by a loved one.

These new officers will now begin an intensive six-week post-academy training. This training will focus on topics specific to Albemarle County and ACPD. Upon completion of that training, they will be paired with a field training officer for another twelve weeks of training in the field before being released for individual duty.

