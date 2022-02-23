Albemarle County presents draft of Rio Corridor Plan

The Phase 1 draft of the Rio Corridor Plan is available for review and will be a topic of conversation at this week’s Places29 Rio Community Advisory Committee meeting.

The content of the document includes existing conditions, proposed solutions along the corridor, anticipated traffic growth from future development projects, area demographics, as well as a review of traffic studies and recent projects along the corridor. Click here to read the draft.

Review the draft and share your feedback, via the project website, at the upcoming CAC meeting, or with Project Lead David Benish.

Additional review opportunities will be provided when the Phase 2 component is drafted. Phase 2 of the corridor includes the two-lane section from the John W. Warner Parkway to Melbourne Road. Ultimately, the full corridor plan will include both phases and will be presented for review in late April.

Meeting details