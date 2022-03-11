Albemarle County Police seek information on location of missing person
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 40-year-old Derek Carter, who has been missing since Thursday.
Carter was last seen in the vicinity of Mooring Farm Lane, leaving on foot, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and tan pants.
Anyone with information on Carter’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-531-9235, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
Name: Derek Carter
Age: 40 years old
Sex: Male
Height: 6’2”
Weight: Slim build