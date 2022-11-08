ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday

Virginia Tech (2-7, 1-5) at Duke (6-3, 3-2)

Time/TV: noon, RSN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 19-10; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 48-17 (2021)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline)

Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.

Line: Duke -9.5

Over/under: 49.5

Projected final score: Duke 30, Virginia Tech 20

Pitt (5-4, 2-3) at Virginia (3-6, 1-5)

Time/TV: noon, ACCN

Series: Pitt leads series, 9-4; Last meeting: Pitt, 48-38 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Pitt looks to earn bowl eligibility on Saturday when it travels to Virginia (noon/ACCN). Pitt has won six of eight meetings with the Cavaliers since joining the ACC. The programs first met in 1953 (a 26-0 Pitt win in Charlottesville) and played a total of five times prior to Pitt joining the ACC in 2013, including a 23-16 Virginia win in the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda is fourth in the country in rushing yards per game (135.8 ypg).

Line: Pitt -4

Over/under: 40

Projected final score: Pitt 22, Virginia 18

Boston College (2-7, 1-5) at #17 NC State (7-2, 3-2)

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Boston College leads series, 10-8; Last meeting: NC State, 33-7 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

With freshman MJ Morris firmly cemented as the new starting QB, NC State plays host to Boston College Saturday (3:30 p.m./ACCN). NC State’s road victory last season in Chestnut Hill trimmed the Eagles’ edge in games versus the Wolfpack since joining the ACC to 9-7. NC State is 6-4 versus the Eagles in Raleigh. The Wolfpack lead the ACC is scoring defense, rushing defense, pass efficiency defense and interceptions.

Line: NC State -19.5

Over/under: 42

Projected final score: NC State 31, Boston College 11

Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at #12 Clemson (8-1, 6-0)

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Clemson leads series, 7-0; Last meeting: Clemson, 30-24 (2021)

ESPN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Clemson faces Louisville on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN), who is looking to extend its current four-game win streak. The Tigers own an unblemished record against the Cardinals, with all seven meetings coming since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014. The Cardinals led for much of last year’s game in Louisville, but QB DJ Uiagalelei’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the game gave Clemson is first lead before the Tiger defense made a goal-line stand to seal a 30-24 victory. Louisville is sixth in the country in turnover margin and lead the nation with 24 turnovers gained.

Line: Clemson -7

Over/under: 51.5

Projected final score: Clemson 29, Louisville 23

Miami (4-5, 2-3) at Georgia Tech (4-5, 3-3)

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., RSN

Series: Tied, 13-13; Last meeting: Miami, 33-30 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Both Miami and Georgia Tech, who face each other Saturday (3:30 p.m./RSN) need wins in two of their next three games for bowl eligibility. Miami ended a two-game losing skid versus the Yellow Jackets with a 33-30 victory at Miami Gardens late last season. QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricanes, who had dropped their two previous meetings to Georgia Tech by a total of 13 points, including a 27-21 decision in their most recent trip Atlanta in 2018.

Line: Georgia Tech -1.5

Over/under: 45

Projected final score: Georgia Tech 24, Miami 22

#15 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0) at Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3)

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Series: North Carolina leads series, 71-36-2; Last meeting: North Carolina, 58-55 (2021)

ESPN2: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sideline)

North Carolina can clinch the Coastal Division with a win over Wake Forest Saturday (7:30 p.m./ESPN2) in Winston-Salem. The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons have potential to wage an offensive firefight for the third straight year. UNC won the previous two years in Chapel Hill by scores of 59-53 and 58-55, wiping out three touchdown deficits in the third quarter on both occasions. Saturday’s game features two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in UNC’s Drake Maye and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman. North Carolina and Wake Forest rank 1-2 in scoring offense.

Line: Wake Forest -3.5

Over/under: 76.5

Projected final score: Wake Forest 40, North Carolina 37

#25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3) at Syracuse (6-3, 3-2)

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: Florida State leads series, 12-2; Last meeting: Florida State, 33-30 (2022)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

A busy day of ACC action concludes Saturday night when Syracuse welcomes Florida State to the JMA Wireless Dome (8 p.m./ACCN). Ryan Fitzgerald’s 34-yard field goal as time expired lifted FSU to a 33-30 win last season. FSU has won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the teams. Florida State leads the league in rushing defense and is second in total defense, while Syracuse ranks first in total defense.

Line: Florida State -6.5

Over/under: 51

Projected final score: Florida State 29, Syracuse 22