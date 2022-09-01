AAA Mid-Atlantic ‘stepping up’ to donate 200,000 meals to Feeding America
AAA Club Alliance, operating as AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia, is stepping up its annual “Step Up for Hunger” campaign with an ambitious, multi-faceted initiative, intended to raise more money than ever for Feeding America and its local food banks.
ACA employees have set out to walk, jog or run 50 million steps within a two-week period, a goal that is 15 percent greater than last year. When achieved, ACA will donate 200,000 meals to local food banks across the region. The program will continue throughout September which has been designated as Hunger Action Month.
“ACA and our employees recognize how rising costs due to inflation continue to impact those experiencing food insecurity, especially children,” said Amber Zionkowski, corporate citizenship manager for AAA Club Alliance. “This year’s goal reflects AAA’s commitment to provide help where it’s needed most in the communities we serve.”
In addition to “walking the walk,” the employees are also volunteering their time at local food banks and collecting canned goods and monetary donations at local AAA retail stores and regional offices.
Associates from across the Richmond area recently volunteered to pack backpacks at Feed More Inc. They packed 1,000 bags that were distributed to area children as part of the Weekend Backpack Program. The bags offered nutritious, non-perishable meals for children, who are at risk of hunger, to be able to get through the weekend when school lunches aren’t served.
The “Step Up for Hunger” campaign, now in its third year, has been dramatically expanded for greater impact. On top of walking, volunteering and collecting non-perishable food, ACA will also host a CANgineering competition at each of their retail locations, encouraging teams to build a structure with the donated canned goods, a creative way to engage associates and the community in the effort.