#8 Miami completes weekend sweep of #3 Virginia with 15-5 shellacking

Published Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, 6:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia coach Brian O’Connor was expecting his third-ranked ‘Hoos to get smacked in the mouth at some point this season. That point was this weekend, with #8 Miami completing a three-game sweep on Sunday with a convincing 15-5 thumping.

The ‘Canes (26-6, 13-2 ACC) have now won 13 straight games, and were able to overcome early deficits in all three this weekend, including on Sunday.

Virginia (26-6, 9-6 ACC) led 3-0 in the middle of the third before Miami put up five in their half of the third and then tacked on six in the fourth.

The Hurricanes capitalized on 13 walks issued by Virginia pitching and three errors in the field.

UVA junior Chris Newell went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in the contest. The homer was his eighth of the season and 17th of his career.

The Cavaliers will return home on Tuesday to host Old Dominion (22-8) in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Columbia Regional Final. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

Like this: Like Loading...