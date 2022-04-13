7 engine maintenance tips you must follow

Maintenance! Unfortunately, even with the advancement in engineering, there is no escaping this trap. In fact, you cannot escape this trap. Yes, cars and trucks are mechanical equipment, and they require nourishments like you to keep them healthy.

When it comes to trucks and cars, each and every part requires utmost care and maintenance. Nevertheless, we will discuss one specific part — the engine. Yes, while everything else like Body, Tires, Headlights, Turn Signals, Brake, and Parking Lights, everything requires proper maintenance — one thing that requires regular and uptight maintenance is the engine. So, when you go to a car or truck repair shop, your first priority should be the engine.

Scroll down to find the seven engine maintenance tips you must not ignore.

1. Clean your engine regularly

Cleaning the engine is one such thing that no one prioritizes. But it is the first thing that you should do when it comes to engine maintenance. For instance, not cleaning the engine means combustive materials are accumulated, and the chances of fire hazards increases. Moreover, the roadside dirt and debris also increase the pace of corrosion. But above all, it allows you to access the different parts and see what is wrong with your engine.

So, when it comes to engine maintenance, start by cleaning the engine parts. A non-metallic brush, all-purpose cleaner, pressure washer, and cleaning clothes is all you need to clean the engine. However, do remember to cool off the engine before starting to clean it.

2. Fuel for Productivity

There are new combinations in the market that enhance the engine performance, like the ones with lower-level ethanol, typically 10 percent or less. These new types of fuel ensure increased performance while reducing the chances of misfires and long-term damage. You can easily find out about the fuel at the fuel station and consider using one that is the best one that increases the engine performance.

3. Change Engine Oil Regularly

Compromise is not the answer when it comes to changing engine oil. It is what ensures that your car runs efficiently and properly. For instance,

● It keeps the engine clean

Dirt and other particles sit in the engine; however, when the oil runs the engine to other areas, it cleans all the particles that could cause heavy damage to your truck. Moreover, besides changing the engine oil, you also have to ensure to replace the filters to ensure that your engine does not get contaminated with debris.

● Ensures longer engine life

Another huge benefit of it is increased engine life, reducing the wear and tears on the engine. For instance, sludge begins to accumulate as time passes, but changing the engine life regularly means you ensure that all the parts are clean.

● Better mileage

While mileage is affected by many factors like the terrain, driving habits, and weather, engine oil also has a role to play. Without engine oil, friction will increase. As a result, more combustion but less energy; however, engine oil reduces the friction.

So, do not hesitate when it comes to change the engine oil. And change it every three months or so.

4. Check your air filters

Dirt and debris are common to the air filters, which chokes the entire system’s performance. So, cleaning it regularly enhances the air filtration system performance, giving you better engine performance. You can also consider replacing the air filters if it is already damaged to the extent. To clean the air filters, remove them, apply cleaning solution, rinse, and dry them before installing them again. Do not make the mistake of trying to clean the air filters while it rests near the engine. Moreover, some of the new cars require you to use oil to ensure that the air filters remain in check for a longer time.

5. Check your belts

With time, the timing belts, fan belts, alternator belts — all the three belts develop wear and tear. And if they happen to break, it could cause serious damage to the cars. That is why you have to ensure that every belt is in the proper condition. In fact, you should inspect the belts whenever you change the engine oil. Yes, usual belts last as much as 100K miles; nevertheless, the wear and tear could be way quicker than usual due to circumstances. So, it is best to give them a look and review the belts’ conditions regularly.

6. Look for leaks

Leaks do not only mean that a part is broken and should be replaced, it could be caused because of many issues. For instance, too much oil can also cause leaks. Whatever the reason may be, you should always act if there are any types of leaks. Moreover, many users ignore the leaks because it could cause some serious damage if ignored. So, whenever you find any leaks in the engine area, get it repaired on an immediate basis.

7. Keep an eye on the engine light

All modern cars have a powerful computerized monitor that informs you about the internal conditions of your engine. From oxygen sensor failure to catalytic converter failure — an engine is your best friend that informs you about the potential damages that might occur or something that has already happened.

So, whenever you see a flash in the engine light, ensure to get it checked on an immediate basis. When it comes to engine lights, sometimes the issues might be simple and straightforward. However, sometimes the issues may require complex and daunting tasks that could only be done via a mechanic. So, keep the car manual and read about the flashlight warning. And given the internet, you could check all these issues and decide whether professional assistance is required or it could be handled on your own.

Conclusion

Engine is what keeps your vehicle running. So, do not ignore it when it comes to engines. Either get professional assistance or learn how to do engine maintenance (not applicable in all cases). But do ensure to maintain the engine properly. Because maintaining your engine is the only way to ensure longer and better performance.

Story by Stacy Richards

