5 home remedies to treat toenail fungus

Toenail fungus is majorly faced in winters. It should be treated as soon as possible or it will spread in other fingernails. A frequent fungal infection of your toenail is toenail fungus, commonly known as onychomycosis. A darkening of one or both of your toenails in white, brown, or yellow is the most visible sign. It has the potential to spread, thicken and crack the nails. A variety of disorders, including but are not restricted to fungal infection, can result in unusual nails. There are a lot of remedies that you can do to get rid of toenail fungus. It has the potential to spread, thicken and crack the nails. Below are some of the remedies that you can try to treat your nail fungus.

Oregano oil

You can treat toe fungus by applying oregano oil on it. If you have especially sensitive skin, oregano oil is quite powerful and may trigger an allergic response. It is generally advised to begin with a patch test because of this. Mix oregano oil with a carrier oil like olive or avocado oil to reduce its strength and avoid an allergic response. If you have especially sensitive skin, oregano oil is quite powerful and can induce an allergic response. As a result, she advises starting with a patch test. Consider diluting oregano oil with a carrier oil, such as olive or avocado oil, to reduce its strength and avoid an allergic response.

Vinegar

One effective way to treat toe fungus is to put your feet in vinegar. Vinegar is very effective and one cup of this will destroy your nail fungus. White vinegar, like oregano oil, has some personal supporting antibacterial properties when used topically on fungus-infected toes. Soak your foot in one part vinegar to two parts warm water for up to 20 minutes every day, it is recommended adding that based on how your toes react, this might help with the fungus, merely the discoloration, or not at all.

Snakeroot extract

Snakeroot oil is antifungal and antibacterial. There is currently scant research on its effectiveness, however there are some hints that it may be just what your feet require. You must first cleanse your feet before using snakeroot oil (or any other home cure). Make sure they’re completely dry. Fungus thrives in damp, dark environments, which is why you must concentrate on keeping your feet dry at all times.

Lemon juice

Lemons contain citric acid, which can prevent the fungus from spreading further. Antiseptic and antifungal qualities are abundant in this fruit. As a result, this may provide a solution to the often asked question. Is it possible to treat nail fungus with lemon juice? You can use lemon juice on cotton and apply it on your nail. After half an hour, cleanse the area and dry it well to avoid discomfort. It may surprise you to learn that your nails eventually return to their original color.

Garlic

Garlic has potent antifungal qualities, making it an excellent home treatment for treating specific forms of toenail fungus. For up to a week, chopping a clove of garlic and putting it directly to the damaged nail for 20 to 30 minutes once a day will assist. Pay special attention while applying this home treatment for the first time since garlic can cause chemical burns on persons with sensitive skin. Not only fungus, garlic is a great antioxidant and acts against many skin problems.

Story by Bilal Sajjad. He is a full-time writer who loves to write about home improvement, buy and sell new homes and is good at writing about property as well.

