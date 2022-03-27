#3 Virginia drops series finale to Wake Forest, 8-1

Wake Forest (18-6, 4-5 ACC) salvaged the series finale with an 8-1 win over third-ranked Virginia (22-2, 7-2 ACC) on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The loss snapped UVA’s eight-game win streak, the fourth longest in college baseball going into Sunday.

The Demon Deacons limited the Cavaliers to a season-low four hits and the lowest run output since the 1-0 opening day win against Bellarmine. Wake Forest starting pitcher Teddy McGraw pitched five innings and struck out six batters to earn his second win of the season.

Chris Newell provided the offense for the Cavaliers with a leadoff homer in the second inning. It marked the ninth-straight game Virginia has hit a home run.

“Overall, it was a successful series when you win a series on the road,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “That said, we got away from the things that have made us successful and that’s throwing strikes and a good offensive approach. Too many free passes today. They’re a good team, they’re going to capitalize on it and so we got to focus on getting back to what makes Virginia baseball successful and that’s throwing strikes playing good defense. A credit McGraw, their pitching was really, really good today. They executed really well and exposed us a little bit. They played a good ballgame.”

Virginia will return to action on Tuesday to begin a five-game homestand when it hosts Richmond in midweek action. First pitch at Disharoon Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.

