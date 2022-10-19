Menu
2022 official virginia history ornament of the kline kar available for pre order
Culture

2022 official Virginia History Ornament of The Kline Kar available for pre-order

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

kline kar ornamentThe 2022 official Virginia History Ornament has been announced, and the ornament highlights a unique item from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s collection: a recently restored 1918 Kline Kar.

In the early 1900s, James Kline was enticed by local businessmen to Virginia to create the Kline Motor Car Company. Located on what is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, and later on Cary Street, the Kline Company produced about 2,500 vehicles before closing in 1923.

Only two of these Virginia-made cars are known to exist today. One of them, and the inspiration for this ornament, is a 1918 Kline Model 6-38 touring car, which was purchased in 1919 by prominent businessman and philanthropist Alfred D. “A.D.” Price, Sr. It passed to Price’s son, and then, after its engine failed, it was stored for decades at the Price funeral home on Leigh Street, in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

This special car began its long restoration journey thanks to Tim Crowder, who later brought it to the VMHC. From 2020 to 2022, its restoration was completed by White Post Restoration in Winchester. After a century, this rare vehicle now sits proudly in VMHC’s new Commonwealth Hall.

The ornament is now available for pre-order.

This ornament is the fifth in a series of collectible ornaments featuring history and culture in Virginia.

The 20192020, and 2021 ornaments are still available in limited supply.

The purchase of the ornament helps support the mission of the museum, including funding educational programs for students across the Commonwealth.

 

Related story

Virginia Museum of History & Culture continues work to restore Kline Kar
LAST UPDATED: 08:53 AM, 3 FEBRUARY 2022

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

