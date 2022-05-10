2022 Gathering in the Gap announces music, crafts, food, more

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 5:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival, scheduled for May 28 at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, is a music festival celebrating the rich tradition of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia.

Featuring performances, competitions, crafts, a children’s inflatables area, an annual quilt show and so much more, “Gathering in the Gap” captures the best of Southwest Virginia history and culture.

Antique, craft and food vendors will be on hand as well.

Food Vendors

Dough and Joe – Julie McKinney Rogers – Appalachia – Mini Donuts, Coffee, and Ice Cream.

– Julie McKinney Rogers – Appalachia – Mini Donuts, Coffee, and Ice Cream. Engine 343 Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza – Travis Anderson- Appalachia – Wood Fired Pizza.

– Travis Anderson- Appalachia – Wood Fired Pizza. Backdraft BBQ – Kevin Helms, Gate City – Barbeque pork and chicken.

– Kevin Helms, Gate City – Barbeque pork and chicken. Leno’s Concession – Eileen Bowser- Norton – Hibachi bowls.

– Eileen Bowser- Norton – Hibachi bowls. Uptown Cheesesteak Company –Kingsport – Cheesesteak sandwiches.

Craft Vendors

Charles Garreffa -Dryden – Carved wooden crafts.

-Dryden – Carved wooden crafts. Appalachian Warm Glass – Carol and Ray Moore – Big Stone Gap – Fused glass art, garden stakes, and bowls.

– Carol and Ray Moore – Big Stone Gap – Fused glass art, garden stakes, and bowls. Kaylee & Co. –Whitney Egan– Big Stone Gap – Embroidery and applique shirts.

–Whitney Egan– Big Stone Gap – Embroidery and applique shirts. Michael Hankins – Kayla Hankins– Clintwood – Crocheted items.

– Kayla Hankins– Clintwood – Crocheted items. Aprons etc. – Dollie Francis–Jonesville – Aprons, placemats, and towels.

– Dollie Francis–Jonesville – Aprons, placemats, and towels. Highway 58 Crafts – Lewis Roberts – Jonesville – Floral arrangements and barnwood crafts.

– Lewis Roberts – Jonesville – Floral arrangements and barnwood crafts. Sadie’s Soaps – Jack Harvey – Knoxville – soaps, lotions, and wooden soap dishes.

– Jack Harvey – Knoxville – soaps, lotions, and wooden soap dishes. Pine Ridge Handwovens – Linda Baldwin – Heiskell – handwoven shawls and scarfs.

– Linda Baldwin – Heiskell – handwoven shawls and scarfs. Starving Artist – James Ryan – Big Stone Gap – paintings and drawings.

– James Ryan – Big Stone Gap – paintings and drawings. Mountain Empire Community College – Big Stone Gap – Recruitment.

– Big Stone Gap – Recruitment. Little Bits by Darla – Jean Hood – Duffield – Handmade jewelry.

– Jean Hood – Duffield – Handmade jewelry. Reclaimed Relics – Frank Splondorio – Big Stone Gap – Air plants and displays.

– Frank Splondorio – Big Stone Gap – Air plants and displays. Ivy Attic Co. – Amy Clark – Big Stone Gap – Handmade jewelry and home décor.

– Amy Clark – Big Stone Gap – Handmade jewelry and home décor. Lindsey Wilson College – Recruitment

– Recruitment Depaul Community Resources – Big Stone Gap – Foster care and adoption information.

– Big Stone Gap – Foster care and adoption information. Aunt Mable’s Attic – Deborah Powers – Big Stone Gap – Oil paintings and birdhouses.

– Deborah Powers – Big Stone Gap – Oil paintings and birdhouses. Gourds & Things – Sharmin Merrian – Rose Hill – Gourd birdhouses, bowls, and lamps.

– Sharmin Merrian – Rose Hill – Gourd birdhouses, bowls, and lamps. Steve Roark – Tazewell – Wooden spoon demonstrations.

– Tazewell – Wooden spoon demonstrations. Peggy & Randy Rauch – Gate City – Weaving demonstration.

The festival will feature an excellent main stage lineup—including Grand Ole Opry Inductee Crystal Gayle and Dave Eggar, a well-known cellist, pianist and composer.

Tickets for the Gathering in the Gap Music Festival and its workshops are available through the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. Festival admission for adults ages 13 and over is $15 in advance or $20 if purchased the day of the event. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission.

To purchase tickets, please call the park at 276-523-1322. You may also purchase tickets in person at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park during regular operating hours or online at www.gatheringinthegap.org.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...