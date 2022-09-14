10 places to view fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Story by the Shenandoah Valley Travel Association
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics.
Shenandoah National Park | Luray & Waynesboro
Shenandoah National Park is the cream of the crop for leaf peepers. Traveling Skyline Drive through the park is something of a magical experience as you see the leaves gently float down onto the whitetail deer, black bears, and turkeys moving below the canopy. The waysides offer an entirely different view for your appreciation: the Valley below.
- Entrance passes may be purchased here
- Lodging is available at Skyland, Big Meadows, and Lewis Mountain Cabins. [Reservations]
- Dining is available at Pollock Dining Room, Mountain Taproom, Spottswood Dining Room, and New Market Taproom
Blue Ridge Parkway | Waynesboro
The Blue Ridge Parkway begins where Skyline Drive ends, making it an excellent continuation for a scenic drive. If you want a break before your parkway journey, Waynesboro offers excellent craft beer from Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail partners as well as tasty eats.
- MP 5.8: Humpback Rocks Visitor Center includes the outdoor farm as well as a “Milepost Music” performance on Sunday, September 18
Massanutten Resort | McGaheysville
Massanutten Resort is a four-season resort, so why not give it a try in fall? The cooler temperatures are perfect for casual trail hikes and e-bike tours, plus the Family Adventure Park is still open for those traveling with children. The epitome of a fall visit at Massanutten? A scenic chairlift ride to admire the foliage.
Goshen Pass | Goshen
Goshen Pass is a sight to behold from down in the gully as well as the overlook above it. The drive just to get to the Pass is breathtaking as you wind along Route 39 from Lexington. Spend time at the picnic wayside admiring the view and be sure to walk out onto the huge boulders in the Maury River to get in the middle of the scenery. It’s a peaceful reprieve as well as a great leg-stretching opportunity.
Capon Springs and Farms | High View, WV
Capon Springs and Farms welcomes visitors through Nov. 4 to their all-inclusive mountain resort, which features spectacular mountain views and the ultimate break from the digital, always-connected world. Play a round of golf with an amazing view, hike the trails to be immersed in the foliage, indulge in a hot springs soak to revive weary bones, or do nothing at all. Your hammock is waiting, and it has a great view of the leaves.
- Request a room before they’re all gone.
Blandy Experimental Farm | Boyce
The Blandy Experimental Farm at the State Arboretum of Virginia in Boyce is simply stunning in fall, as you can see by the image at the very top of the page. The Gingko Grove is beloved by many, and it happens to be the largest public Gingko grove in the United States. GingkoFest is held annually in late October. In 2022 the date is set for October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. It’s the best time to see these trees shine and you won’t want to miss it.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley | Winchester
Why stop with one garden, of sorts, when you can add another? The Glen Burnie Gardens at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley are available for your enjoyment through December, as they have something to show and share in multiple seasons.
- Sept. 22: Adult Workshop: Plein Air Painting
- Oct. 5: Morning Trails Walk: Fall Preview
- Oct. 12: Tiny Tales Story Time: Harvest Hoedown
- Nov. 2: Morning Garden Walk: Autumn Colors
- Nov. 3: History in the Kitchen: Fall Flavors
- Events Calendar
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum | Harrisonburg
Okay, let’s go for a third garden! Try the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum. Simply stunning, the trails meander through hardwoods donned in their best autumnal colors. Indeed, they may look the best reflected back in the pond that awaits. The trails are open daily – for free – from dawn to dusk.
- Sept. 23 – Oct. 1: Fall Plant & Bulb Sale
Natural Bridge State Park | Natural Bridge
The Skyline Trail offers fantastic Blue Ridge Mountain views from the field above the Natural Bridge at Natural Bridge State Park. Take in the sweeping views of color change while hiking this less-than-a-mile trail. It’s rated easy and it’s near the Children’s Discovery Area. Should you find yourself at the park at night, look to the skies. Jefferson Point is the best place to take in the stars at this International Dark Skies park.
- Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day includes a stewardship effort to revitalize the Red Knob Overlook on the Blue Ridge Trail at NBSP
Fort Valley Ranch | Fort Valley
Fort Valley Ranch offers guided trail rides with their horses, and there is no better of time to take advantage of such an opportunity than autumn. Hour-long, 90-minute, and half-day trail rides are offered, or you can extend it by adding lunch. Go all out with a full cowboy weekend when you choose to stay overnight.
