House Democrats condemn abortion-shaming resolution

Virginia House Democrats today condemned the advancement of a resolution that would shame women who have had abortions.

The resolution, which was introduced by Del. Ben Cline of Rockbridge, would recognize Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as a “Day of Tears.” The resolution passed the House Rules Committee by voice vote, over the opposition of Democrats.

“Shaming women is the end result of this resolution, regardless of intention,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “While the Democratic Caucus is focused on creating jobs and raising wages for all Virginians, the Republicans are focused on divisive social issues that stigmatize women and members of the LGBT community. Legislation that discriminates and stigmatizes sends the message that Virginia is not business-friendly. I call upon all members of the House of Delegates to condemn this insult to women.

“Within the last week, House Republicans have introduced a bathroom bill even more extreme than North Carolina’s HB2, refused to stand in support of civil rights hero John Lewis, and pushed a resolution out of committee that would shame women who have had abortions. Meanwhile, House Democrats have held rolled out major legislation that would raise the minimum wage, allow borrowers to re-finance student loans, and help ensure equal pay for equal work. The socially divisive sideshow that the Republican Caucus has led this session will do nothing to improve the lives of working Virginians.”