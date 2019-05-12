Women’s lacrosse: UVA tops Navy 15-12 to advance to NCAA Quarterfinals

The No. 6 seed UVA women’s lacrosse team (13-6) picked up a 15-12 win over No. 14 Navy (16-5) on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium to advance to the 2019 NCAA Quarterfinals.

Junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) matched a career-high with eight points on six goals and two assists. Senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) had a hat trick with three goals, while junior Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.) and freshman Courtlynne Caskin (Potomac, Md.) each added two goals.

UVA was solid on the defensive end with a 15-12 lead in ground balls and 10 caused turnovers to help force 18 turnovers by Navy. Junior goalkeeper Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) had nine saves. Navy led in shots (29-25) and draw controls (19-9).

Navy was on the board first, but Virginia jumped into the lead with a 3-0 run. Jackson scored with the assist from Mueller to spark the run. Freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) connected with Caskin and Mueller scored to give UVA a 3-1 lead at the 20:01 mark in the first half. The Cavaliers used a 4-2 run to go ahead 7-3 with 9:38 to go in the first half. The teams traded points as UVA took a 9-5 lead into halftime.

Virginia scored the first two goals of the second half, with Bowen and senior Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.) finding the net. Navy scored back-to-back goals, but Mueller responded with two-straight goals to keep UVA ahead 13-7. The Midshipmen used a 5-1 run to cut it to two, 14-12, with 3:20 remaining. Jackson won the ensuing draw and Mueller scored as UVA held on for the win.

