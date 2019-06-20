Women’s Lacrosse: Five UVA players named to All-ACC Academic Team

The UVA women’s lacrosse team had five players named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, the league office announced on Thursday.

Seniors Allison Shields (Phoenix, Md.) and Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.), juniors Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) and Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) and freshman Lillie Kloak (Ridgewood, N.J.) each earned the distinction for the Cavaliers.

Shields, an IWLCA All-South Region second team selection, ranked ninth in the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.32). The defender began the season with five consecutive games with multiple caused turnovers, including a career-high three in three contests. She was third on the team in ground balls (32), picking up multiple ground balls in 15 games and recording a caused turnover in 15 games. This is the first All-ACC Academic honor for Shields.

Shoemaker earned her second consecutive academic honor after leading the Cavaliers with 52 goals this season. The attacker scored multiple goals in 14 games, with nine hat tricks. Shoemaker had a career-high six goals in the win over George Mason and scored a career-high seven points with four goals and three assists vs. Navy.

Campbell earned her first All-ACC Academic selection as the starting goalkeeper for UVA this season. She led the ACC in saves (181) and saves per game (9.05). Campbell had a career-high 15 saves in the win at No. 7 JMU, recording double-digit saves in seven games.

Mueller has been named to the All-ACC Academic team all three years. An IWLCA First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC selection, the midfielder led the ACC in ground balls per game (2.85), was seventh in caused turnovers per game (1.35) and eighth in draws per game (4.00). Mueller led the team with 72 points, scoring multiple goals in 12 games and multiple assists in six contests. She matched a career-high with six goals in two games and dished out career-high five assists in two games.

Kloak was fourth on the team with 31 goals. The attacker scored multiple goals in eight games, including a career-high four at JMU. She scored a goal in 10 consecutive games to close the season and finished with six hat tricks.

To be eligible for consideration for the All-ACC Academic Team, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his or her academic career.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released at a later date.

