Which are Palms Bet’s most interesting bonuses?

There are several gambling websites that have loads of fans in Europe, especially in Bulgaria. One of them is called Palms Bet, and it is a brand with many years of experience. Due to the fact it offers its clients the option to punt on different sports and experience some of the best casino games, Palms Bet quickly rose to the top.

While it is true that attracting new players is hard, keeping the existing ones happy is even more challenging. Consequently, many top-rated brands, such as this one, decided to focus their attention on the bonus section. That’s why clients can expect to try out loads of interesting bonuses.

Speaking of the devil, let’s check out some of the offers that make Palms Bet so interesting.

Reload bonus

Even though the welcome promotions are usually more attractive, this doesn’t mean that Palms Bet does not have any other tricks up its sleeve. One of them is a reload promotion, which allows selected players to receive a special offer via email. Thanks to Betenemy, we’ve learned that this Palms Bet bonus is offered to Bulgarian players, and once they get it, they have to send a special email to inform the bookie that they are “the chosen ones”.

Following the email, the brand should give them a special invitation that they have to accept in order to receive the bonus. Needless to say, each offer has specific conditions that users have to adhere to.

Free spins

Despite the fact that Palms Bet is a premier sports betting platform in Bulgaria, the brand also has one of the best casino sections in the business. Apart from having the option to play live casino games, Palms Bet also has several slots. People like those games because they are fast and also easy to understand. Consequently, there is a special offer accessible to clients who make a deposit of at least 20 LEV and accept this offer.

What makes this promotion special is the fact that it is available daily. The number of free spins ranges between 40 and 100, so you will have plenty of options to try out some of the best games in the world. Speaking of games, the FS can only be used on several pre-selected titles.

10% cashback

People like deposit bonuses because they can get additional funds to play their favorite games. Even though these offers are popular, there are other kinds of proposals that are also worth it, such as the 10% cashback. Betenemy has shown us that this Palmbet Bonus offered to Bulgarian punters is available every week, and it gives a 10% cashback to people who play live casino games.

The maximum cashback amount that Palms Bet will grant its live casino fans is 1000 LEV. Since this cashback is percentage-based, people who play and lose more will have access to a more significant bonus. Of course, it is better if you don’t have to use this offer at all because you won’t need it if you win your bets.

Story by Alan Pollack

