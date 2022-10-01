Menu
where rock meets bach take3 to perform at sipe center
Culture

Where rock meets Bach: TAKE3 to perform at Sipe Center

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

TAKE3With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.

The trio comes to the Sipe Center in Bridgewater on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

With training at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 are creating refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music.

TAKE3 was created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents), who performs alongside cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll.

Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating

TAKE3 has performed at venues and events like Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill and Bear Valley Music Festival.

Tickets are $25. Tickets will be available for purchase online, over the phone or in person at the box office.

For more information, visit https://www.sipecenter.com/calendar

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

