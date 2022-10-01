Where rock meets Bach: TAKE3 to perform at Sipe Center

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.

The trio comes to the Sipe Center in Bridgewater on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

With training at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 are creating refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music.

TAKE3 was created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents), who performs alongside cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll.

Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating

TAKE3 has performed at venues and events like Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill and Bear Valley Music Festival.

Tickets are $25. Tickets will be available for purchase online, over the phone or in person at the box office.

For more information, visit https://www.sipecenter.com/calendar