Waynesboro Democrats hosting Family Fun Meet & Greet on Saturday

The Waynesboro Democratic Committee is hosting a Family Fun Meet & Greet on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro.

Learn more about the committee and how you can help. Bring the entire family. There will be games, face painting, and grab and go snacks.

If it rains, the party moves to the WDC headquarters at the Willow Oak Shopping Center.

