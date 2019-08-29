VMI Football: Gameday Central for opener at Marshall

Ready to kick off the 2019 season on the road, the VMI football team will travel to face Conference USA member and former SoCon rival Marshall University Saturday evening at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

Kickoff is set for a 6:30 p.m. EST start and will be broadcast on Stadium.

The game marks the first time the schools have met in football since the 1996 season, a 45-20 victory for the visiting Thundering Herd on October 12, 1996, at Foster Stadium.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | Marshall Gameday Information | Parking

Broadcasts

Listen Live to Radio Broadcast on 96.7 3WZ

Alternate Audio Feed via VMIKeydets.com

Watch on Stadium TV

