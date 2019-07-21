VMI Football: Follow the Keydets at SoCon Football Media Day

VMI Football fans can access a live video stream interview with head coach Scott Wachenheim Monday, July 22 at 1:15 p.m. as part of the 2019 SoCon Football Media Day activities.

Also attending the event will be Keydet junior quarterback Reece Udinski and junior safety AJ Smith.

The afternoon media session will be streamed live through the Southern Conference Digital Network, with Pete Yanity serving as moderator. The full session will be archived on the SoCon website.

Stream link

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google