virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of october

October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway.

Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.

“Our local Virginia wine industry continues to flourish and is an integral part of the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural and tourism sectors,” said Youngkin. “Virginia Wine Month is a chance for Virginians and visitors alike to celebrate and show support for the hard-working farmers and winemakers responsible for bringing world-class wines into your glass.”

October 15 is recognized in Virginia as a day to come together to toast Virginia wines with Harvest Party. The news release from the governor’s office said it is a day for people to gather safely for a feast of Virginia-grown food and wine.

Virginia Wine Month is the nation’s oldest consecutive wine month and attracts millions of tourists to the state. Consistently ranked within the top 10 wine regions in the U.S, Virginia wine generates an estimated $1.73 billion in economic impact and more than 10, 000 jobs for the Commonwealth, according to the release.

In recognition of Virginia Wine Month, a limited edition wine, Cornus Virginicus, will be released to celebrate Virginia agriculture.

The wine is a collaboration between the First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin and Barboursville Vineyards. For each bottle sold, a donation will be made to Virginia 4-H and Virginia Future Farmers of America. The wine is available to ship, at the vineyard tasting room or in ABC stores throughout the state.

For more information on the wine blend, visit https://www.virginiawine.org/pages/cv