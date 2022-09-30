Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of october
Culture

Virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of October

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
wine and cheese
(© Grecaud Paul – stock.adobe.com)

October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway.

Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.

“Our local Virginia wine industry continues to flourish and is an integral part of the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural and tourism sectors,” said Youngkin. “Virginia Wine Month is a chance for Virginians and visitors alike to celebrate and show support for the hard-working farmers and winemakers responsible for bringing world-class wines into your glass.”

October 15 is recognized in Virginia as a day to come together to toast Virginia wines with Harvest Party. The news release from the governor’s office said it is a day for people to gather safely for a feast of Virginia-grown food and wine.

Virginia Wine Month is the nation’s oldest consecutive wine month and attracts millions of tourists to the state. Consistently ranked within the top 10 wine regions in the U.S, Virginia wine generates an estimated $1.73 billion in economic impact and more than 10, 000 jobs for the Commonwealth, according to the release.

In recognition of Virginia Wine Month, a limited edition wine, Cornus Virginicus, will be released to celebrate Virginia agriculture.

The wine is a collaboration between the First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin and Barboursville Vineyards. For each bottle sold, a donation will be made to Virginia 4-H and Virginia Future Farmers of America. The wine is available to ship, at the vineyard tasting room or in ABC stores throughout the state.

For more information on the wine blend, visit https://www.virginiawine.org/pages/cv

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

policy legislation

Senators introduce bill to honor contributions of African immigrants
Rebecca Barnabi
buchanan county flood
,

Biden approves disaster declaration for Buchanan, Tazwell: No individual assistance
Chris Graham

President Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan County and Tazewell County in response to devastating flooding in the Southwest Virginia region in July.

website blog
, ,

Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs.

baseball
, ,

Podcast: Book chronicles Virginia’s role in shaping the history of baseball
Chris Graham
pittsburgh steelers
, ,

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers face must-win game with New York Jets on Sunday
Roger Gonzalez
Baltimore Ravens
, ,

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Buffalo Bills in possible AFC playoffs preview
Roger Gonzalez
mjf cm punk

AEW Notebook: MJF lived the gimmick, like pro wrestlers used to always do
Chris Graham