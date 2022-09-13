Virginia Tech opens ACC schedule with league favorite North Carolina on Dec. 4
Virginia Tech opens its ACC basketball schedule at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 4, vs. North Carolina.
In all, the Hokies host six ACC weekend games to go along with a Big Monday showdown vs. Duke on Jan. 23 in a rematch of last season’s ACC title game. Commonwealth Clash rival Virginia will also visit Cassell over the weekend – Saturday, Feb. 4.
Coach Mike Young enters his fourth season at the helm of the Hokies and welcomes back six returners from last season, including two starters in ACC Tournament MVP Hunter Cattoor and Justyn Mutts. Tech’s depth is bolstered by a highly-regarded freshman class and a trio of transfers – Grant Basile, John Camden and Mylyjael Poteat.
Of Tech’s 20 league games, the Hokies are set for home-and-home dates with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia. Additionally, VT will welcome Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Pitt to Blacksburg, while the Hokies will travel to Georgia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.
Tech tips off its previously announced 11-game nonconference slate on Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Delaware State.
Following its final nonconference tilt vs. Grambling State on Saturday, Dec. 17, Tech travels to Boston College (Dec. 21) and Wake Forest (Dec. 31) to close out 2022. The Hokies then open the new year with back-to-back home games against Clemson (Jan. 4) and NC State (Jan. 7).
The Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, features the Hokies and the Cavaliers squaring off on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Charlottesville, followed by the return trip to Blacksburg on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tech and UVA split the season series last year, with each side winning at home.
Tech’s conference opener vs. North Carolina marks the third straight season it will open ACC play at home, and the first time opening against UNC since the 2009-10 season (that game was in Chapel Hill). Ironically, the last time VT and UNC squared off in a conference opener in Blacksburg was Tech’s inaugural ACC game on Dec. 19, 2004.
The Hokies will look to defend their ACC title in Greensboro, N.C., March 7-11, at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Television designations and tip times will be announced at a later date.