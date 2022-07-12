Youngkin announces key administration appointments including Snell, Pattie
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has chosen additional key administration appointments including two individuals with ties to the Harrisonburg area – Valley Renovators, Inc. Vice President J.M. Snell II and James Madison University professor Marshall Pattie.
Pattie is a former Augusta County Democratic Committee chair who controversially switched parties as he pursued elected office at the local and state level. He previously served as an Augusta County Board of Supervisor member for the North River District. He also unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Emmett Hanger in a primary for the 24th Senate District seat in 2015.
Snell was appointed to the Board of Housing and Community Development. Pattie was appointed to the Center for Rural Virginia.
“I am pleased to appoint our newest board members to serve in their respective administration roles,” said Youngkin. “I am confident in each member’s ability to establish a best-in-class legacy for our administration while leading with diligence and skill. The expertise, innovation, and dedication to civil service demonstrated by each appointee will be an invaluable asset to the betterment of our Commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”
Board Of Housing And Community Development
· Louie F. Berbert of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Field Operations, The Dragas Companies
· J.M. Snell II of Harrisonburg, Executive VP of Valley Renovators, Inc.
· Mark D. Trostle of Reston, V.P. of Land Development, PulteGroup Mid-Atlantic
Center For Rural Virginia
· Marshall Pattie, PhD, of Augusta County, Professor, James Madison University
Virginia African American Advisory Board
· Bill Cleveland of Alexandria, former Vice-Mayor, City of Alexandria
· Joe A. Chase, Jr., of Chesapeake, Bishop
· Princess Philomena Desmond-Ogugua of Woodbridge, International Consultant on Trade, Investment, Business Development, Government Relations and Diplomacy
· Clarence Neely of Virginia Beach, Business and Media Consultant
Virginia Council On Women
· Dr. Katrina Chase of Chesapeake, CEO, CBC Media Inc.
· Valerie R. Coley of Chesterfield, Pastor
· Anh Tu Do of Centreville, Founder and President, American Minority Engagement Network
· Elizabeth J. Level of Clifton, Teacher, Lord of Life Preschool
· Georganne W. Long, MD, of Richmond, Retired Physician, Richmond OBGYN
· Joely K. Mauck, CFP, of Fairfax
· Teresa Pregnall of Forest, State Director, Concerned Women for America of Virginia
· Erin K. Rayner of Purcellville, Member, Purcellville Town Council
Virginia Latino Advisory Board
· Rev. Jonathan Avendano of Sterling, Associate Pastor, Iglesia Mana del Cielo
· Jo-Ann Chase of Ashburn, Commissioner, President Trump’s White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative
· Wendy K. Clavijo of Northern Virginia, Realtor
· Astrid M. Gámez, MA, of Reston, Executive Director, Family Services Network
· Jennifer Fierro Kelly of Moseley, Senior Manager, Altria Client Services LLC
· Ana Metzger of Midlothian
· Emilio J. Revilla of Glen Allen, Managing Vice President and Chief Counsel, Consumer & Financial Integrity Regulatory, Capital One
· Juan Vega of Roanoke, Attorney, Juan Vega Law PLLC
Information Technology Advisory Council
· John Craft of Chesterfield County, Director of Information Security, University of Richmond
· Goutam Gandhi of Glen Allen
· Anthony Terry Gitalado of Stafford, Cybersecurity professional, Federal Government
· Cherif Kane of Glen Allen, Database Administrator, Black Knight, Inc.
· Dena Kozanas of Leesburg, Assoc. General Counsel and Chief Privacy Official, The MITRE Corporation
· James Kraemer of Great Falls, CEO, CyberDI, LLC
· Adam S. Lee of Glen Allen, Vice President and CSO, Dominion Energy
· Phea Ram of Powhatan, Owner, Rama’s Cafe, LLC
· Timothy Tillman of Hanover County, Chief Technology Officer, Chesterfield County Public Schools
· Robert I. Turner of Chester, United States Cloud Practice Leader, Kyndryl Corp.
Board Of Forestry
· Ervin Bielmyer of Dinwiddie, Owner and Forester, Bielmyer Forestry & Wood LLC
· J. Clark Diehl lll of Albemarle County, President, Chips Inc.
· Heather Richards of Culpeper, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, The Conservation Fund
Corn Board
· Ginny Pitman Barnes of Kilmarnock, Seed Specialist, Coastal AgroBusiness
· David W. Coleman of Amelia, Grain Originator, Smithfield Grain
· Lloyd Hayden Eicher of Tappahannock, Owner and Operator, JADIP LLC Ag Consulting
· Wallick Harding of Jetersville, Co-Owner and Operator, Hard Acres Farm
Peanut Board
· Robert C. Rogers of Yale, Farmer
· Donna N. Jones of Windsor, Secretary and Treasurer, Jones Farms Inc.
Spirits Board
· Joshua Chandler of Bland County, Plant Manager, Speyside Bourbon Cooperage
· Scott Harris of Loudoun County, Founder and General Manager, Catoctin Creek Distilling Company
· Tim Nichols of Abingdon, Master Distiller, Appalachian Heritage Distillery, Damascus
Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board
· Danny P. Mann of Dungannon, retired Coal Mine Instructor, Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy
Virginia Gas And Oil Board
· Gus W. Janson of Abingdon, Consulting Geologist
Virginia Housing Development Authority
· Dominique Hicks Whitaker of Henrico
· Donald E. Scoggins of Woodbridge, Urban Planner and Affordable Housing Consultant
Board Of Commissioners, Virginia Public School Authority
· Maria J Perrotte of King George County, retired Chief Financial Officer of Stafford County
· John R Riley, Jr., Chair, of Spotsylvania County, President, Riley Consulting LLC
Board Of The Virginia College Building Authority
· William T Clarke, Jr., of Richmond, Managing Director, Stifel Financial
· Christine McIntyre of Alexandria, Chief Financial Officer, Alexandria Renew Enterprises
· Gary Ometer, CPA, Chair, of Henrico, Chief Financial Officer, VPM Media Corporation and Virginia Foundation for Public Media
· Craig A. Robinson, of Washington, D.C. Senior Vice President, Truist
Board Of The Virginia Public Building Authority
· Sarah Williams, Chair, of Henrico County
Debt Capacity Advisory Committee
· The Honorable Ronald L. Tillett of Midlothian, Managing Director and Head of Mid-Atlantic Public Finance, Raymond James
Board Of Optometry
· Gerald “Jerry” Neidigh, OD, of Richmond, Optometrist, Grove Eye Care
Board Of Psychology
· William L. Hathaway of Virginia Beach, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Psychology, Regent University
· Gary A. Sibcy II, PhD, of Lynchburg, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Liberty University and Clinical Psychologist, Piedmont Psychiatric Center
· Cheryl Snyder of Spotsylvania, volunteer and business owner
Board Of Social Work
· Sherwood Randolph, Jr., LCSW, MDiv., BC-TMH, of Richmond, Licensed Social Worker and Adjunct Professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
· Denise Purgold, LCSW, of Henrico County, Adoption Supervisor, UMFS
Commonwealth Council On Aging
· Jo-Ann Chase of Ashburn, Broker and Owner, Exclusive Homes Inc. and Exclusive Homes Realty Inc.
· Carla V. Hesseltine of Virginia Beach, Senior Advocate and Human Rights Commissioner
· Ellen M. Nau of Chesterfield County, Retired, Formerly Program Coordinator, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services
· Paige Wilson of Richmond, Founder and CEO, Naborforce
State Board Of Social Services
· Maria Benjamin of Richmond
· Don J. Carey III of Chesapeake, Councilman
· Leslie Ford of Alexandria, President, Ford Policy Solutions
· DeRonda Miniard Short of Williamsburg, Attorney, DeRonda M. Short PLLC
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
· David Abraham of Virginia Beach, President and CEO of Beth Sholom Village
· Shannon Showalter of Norton, VP and CEO for Ballad Health Operations in Lee, Wise and Dickenson Counties
· Shelley Smith of Powhatan, Nurse Practitioner, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, Virginia Commonwealth University
· Brian Yates of Lynchburg, Dean of Applied Studies and Academic Success, Liberty University
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Commission
· Mark C. Bundy of Northampton County, Senior Vice-President, Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC
· Keith Colonna of Onancock, Retired President and CEO, Bayshore Concrete Products, Corp.
· Phillip R. Custis of Northampton County, Retired Farmer, Custis Farms Inc.
· Frederick T. Stant III of Virginia Beach, retired
Virginia College Savings Plan
· Lisa N. Jennings of Fairfax Station, Chief Financial Officer, retired First Senior Executive Vice President, PenFed Credit Union
Apprenticeship Council
· Patrick J. Dean of Chantilly, President, Associated Builders & Contractors Virginia
· Dr. Jameo D. Pollock of Henrico, Acting Assistant Division Administrator for HR Workforce Development, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)
· J. Douglas Straley of Louisa County, Superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools
Board For Professional And Occupational Regulation
· Jemmalyn Hewlett of Virginia Beach, CEO, WeCare Enterprise
· The Honorable Grace Flores-Hughes of Castleton, Vice President, F&H2 inc.
· Gaby Lopez Rengifo of Yorktown, International Architect, One of a Kind Landscapes and Home Remodeling, Inc.
· Charlie Vaughters of Manakin-Sabot, Managing Director, Primis Bank
Real Estate Appraiser Board
· Boyd T. Allison, Jr., of Midlothian
· Pieri Burton of Virginia Beach, Real Estate Sales Agent, Wainwright Real Estate
· Mark R Chapin, IFA, of Henrico County, Executive, Valuation Sales, CoreLogic LLC
· Jean M. Gannon, SRA, AI-RRS, of Powhatan County, Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser, M. G. Miller Valuations, Richmond
Real Estate Board
· Cavelle Mollineaux of Virginia Beach, Broker/Owner, ONYX Realty Professionals
· Anna Thronson of McLean, REALTOR®, Keller Williams Realty
Board Of Historic Resources
· Aimee Jorjani of Falls Church, Major Project Liaison for the Cannon Building Renewal, Architect of the Capitol
· Ann H. McLean, PhD, of Richmond, Historian
Criminal Justice Services Board
· The Honorable Mike Chapman of Loudoun County, Sheriff, Loudoun County
· The Honorable Brian L. Hieatt of Tazewell, Sheriff, Tazewell County
· Jeffrey S. Katz of Chesterfield, Chief of Police, Chesterfield County Police Department
· Renee Trent Maxey of Prince Edward County, retired Director, Piedmont Court Services
· William Smith of Isle of Wight, Superintendent, Western Tidewater Regional Jail
· Anthony Williams of Petersburg, Attorney, City of Petersburg
E 9-1-1 Services Board
· D. Terry Hall of Yorktown, Director of Emergency Communications, York-Poquoson-Williamsburg Regional 9-1-1 Center
· Judson W. Smith of Bedford County, Director of Emergency Communications, Bedford County Emergency Communications Center
Fire Services Board
· Walter Bailey of Phenix, Fire Chief, Phenix Fire & Rescue
· Keith Johnson of Frederick County, Fire Chief, Loudoun County
· Jess Rodzinka of Fishersville, District Vice President, Virginia Professional Firefighters
State Board Of Local And Regional Jails
· Michael Carrera of Manassas Park, Business Analyst, Arlington County Government
· Tiffany Jenkins of Gloucester County, Resident in Counseling, HCBS Compliance Reviewer Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
· Dr. Anita M. Maybach of Culpeper, physician
· Amanda Trent of Roanoke, Faculty, Helms School of Government at Liberty University
· Christopher Strom of Roanoke, Retired US Marine, NYPD Intelligence Officer, Author
Virginia Geographic Information Network Advisory Board
· David Guynn of Roanoke, Deputy Fire-EMS Chief, City of Roanoke
· Eric J. Maybach of Fauquier County, Commissioner of the Revenue
· Genaro Pedroarias of Great Falls, Geospatial Analyst and Cartographer
· Lawrence A. Presley of Forest, Associate Professor, Liberty University
· Dan Stell of Fauquier County, Director, Fauquier County GIS Department
· David Wells of Chesapeake, Photogrammetrist, Virginia Association of Surveyors
· Clayton Wise of Virginia Beach, Enterprise Data Scientist, Hampton Roads Sanitation District
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority
· John S. Delandro III of Henrico, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch
· Patricia H. Doersch of Falls Church, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs
· The Honorable Thelma Drake of Norfolk, former member of Congress, Virginia State Legislature and Director, Department of Rail and Public Transportation
· Charlie Payne of Fredericksburg, Partner, Hirschler Law
· The Honorable John Watkins of Midlothian, Virginia Senate – Retired