VDEM announces guidance for donations to assist Afghanistan refugees

Published Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, 5:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has announced guidance for individuals or businesses to obtain more information regarding donations for evacuees arriving in Virginia from Afghanistan.

VDEM is highly recommending financial donations to resettlement organizations and trusted partners. Your financial donation will be used to provide the necessary and needed supplies for the evacuees. Please call 2-1-1 for more information and further guidance.

2-1-1 Virginia is an easy to remember phone number connecting people with information on available community services. When you dial 2-1-1, a trained professional will be able to provide you information on trusted partners to take your financial donation.

2-1-1 Virginia is a service of the Virginia Department of Social Services provided in partnership with the Council of Community Services, The Planning Council, the United Way of Central Virginia, and the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.