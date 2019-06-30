UVA Lacrosse: Mueller, Myers earn VaSID top honors

UVA junior Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) was named Player of the Year and head coach Julie Myers was voted Coach of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Director’s (VaSID), while the Virginia women’s lacrosse team had five players named to the All-State Team.

Mueller earned Player of the Year honors after being named an IWLCA First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC selection. The midfielder led the ACC in ground balls per game (2.85), was seventh in caused turnovers per game (1.35) and eighth in draws per game (4.00). Mueller led the team with 72 points, scoring multiple goals in 12 games and multiple assists in six contests. She matched a career-high with six goals in two games and dished out career-high five assists in two games.

Myers was voted Coach of the Year after leading Virginia to a 13-7 record and a trip to the NCAA Quarterfinals. UVA’s 13 wins were its most since 2010 as the Cavaliers started the season 5-0 for the second consecutive year. Under Myers’ tutelage, Mueller and senior Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) earned All-America honors and were ranked in the top among the ACC leaders. Virginia was 8-7 against ranked opponents this season.

Joining Mueller on the VaSID First Team was seniors Avery Shoemaker (Wyndmoor, Pa.), Allison Shields (Phoenix, Md.) and Jackson.

Shoemaker led the Cavaliers with 52 goals this season. The attacker scored multiple goals in 14 games, with nine hat tricks. Shoemaker had a career-high six goals in the win over George Mason and scored a career-high seven points with four goals and three assists vs. Navy.

Shields, an IWLCA All-South Region second team selection, ranked ninth in the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.32). The defender began the season with five consecutive games with multiple caused turnovers, including a career-high three in three contests. She was third on the team in ground balls (32), picking up multiple ground balls in 15 games and recording a caused turnover in 15 games.

Jackson finished her UVA career as the all-time leader in draw controls with 301. She tallied 94 draws this season, ranking fourth in a single-season for the Cavaliers. The midfielder was second on the team with 71 points on 34 goals and 37 assists. Her 37 assists rank fourth all-time in a single season. Jackson scored multiple goals in 11 games with multiple assists in 10 contests, including a career-high five assists in the win over Virginia Tech on Senior Day.

Junior Charlie Campbell (Lloyd Harbor, N.Y.) was selected to the VaSID Second Team. Campbell moved into the starting goalkeeper spot for UVA this season. She led the ACC in saves (181) and saves per game (9.05). Campbell had a career-high 15 saves in the win at No. 7 JMU, recording double-digit saves in seven games.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google