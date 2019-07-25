UVA Golf: Smyth, Wotnosky reach match play semis
UVA golfers Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) and Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) have advanced to Friday’s semifinal round at the 22nd annual Carolinas Women’s Match Play Championship at the Furman University Golf Club in Greenville, S.C.
Smyth ousted Furman junior Madison Moosa 3&2 in her quarterfinal match while Wotnosky defeated Sophia Burnett of Bluffton, S.C., also by a result of 3&2.
Friday morning Smyth faces Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and Wotnosky will tee off against College of Charleston senior Victoria Huskey. The winners will play for the championship during the afternoon round.
Last year, UVA senior captured the title with a 22-hole victory against Virginia Tech’s Jessica Spicer in Raleigh, N.C.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.