UVA Golf: Smyth, Wotnosky reach match play semis

UVA golfers Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) and Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) have advanced to Friday’s semifinal round at the 22nd annual Carolinas Women’s Match Play Championship at the Furman University Golf Club in Greenville, S.C.

Smyth ousted Furman junior Madison Moosa 3&2 in her quarterfinal match while Wotnosky defeated Sophia Burnett of Bluffton, S.C., also by a result of 3&2.

Friday morning Smyth faces Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and Wotnosky will tee off against College of Charleston senior Victoria Huskey. The winners will play for the championship during the afternoon round.

Last year, UVA senior captured the title with a 22-hole victory against Virginia Tech’s Jessica Spicer in Raleigh, N.C.

