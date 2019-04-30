UVA Football: Mendenhall adds two grad transfers for 2019 season

UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Tuesday that the Virginia football program has added two graduate transfers.

Wide receivers Dejon Brissett of Richmond and Terrell Chatman of Arizona State have signed grant-in-aid documents and will enroll at UVA in June and compete for the Cavaliers this fall. Both student-athletes are currently completing their undergraduate degrees as their respective universities and each will have one year of eligibility at Virginia.

Brissett (Mississauga, Ontario) and Chatman (Baton Rouge, La.) join Alex Gellerstedt (Dublin, Ohio) as graduate transfers for the 2019 season.

Dejon Brissett

6-2 • 195 • WR

Mississauga, Ontario • Lake Forest Academy (Ill.)/Richmond

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

A graduate transfer from Richmond where he spent four seasons as a wide receiver … received a medical hardship in 2018 after a season-ending injury three games into the year … a first-team All-CAA wide receiver in 2017 after leading Richmond with 63 receptions, while adding 896 receiving yards and seven touchdowns … played in 33 career games for the Spiders and recorded 86 receptions for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns … also returned 41 kicks for 941 yards and one touchdown … amassed 2,388 yards of total offense, averaging 72.4 yards per game for his Spider career.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL

Played wide receiver at Lake Forest Academy in Illinois for head coach Robin Bowkett … conference player of the year as a senior … all-conference as a junior … team captain and MVP as a senior … recorded 43 receptions for 862 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … during junior season made 35 catches for 569 yards and seven touchdowns … son of Bernard Brissett and McKeitha McFarland … high school honor roll.

Terrell Chatman

6-4 • 195 • WR

Baton Rouge, La. • Central HS/Arizona State

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

A graduate transfer from Arizona State … appeared in 13 career games for the Sun Devils, recording three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown … recorded an 11-yard touchdown against UTSA in 2018 … also made a reception against Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl … part of the same ASU recruiting class as current UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL

Played wide receiver at Central High School for head coach Sid Edwards … listed by ESPN as the No. 30 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 245 overall recruit in the country … labeled by Scout.com as the No. 55 wide receiver prospect in the country … ranked the No. 86 wide receiver recruit in the nation by Rivals.com … while at ASU was roommates with current UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins.

