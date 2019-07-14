UVA Football: Dates, times for annual community events

UVA Athletics has announced the dates and times of two annual community events taking place this month and in August. Both events are free and open to the public.

Scott Stadium Movie Night

The annual summer Movie Night will take place at Scott Stadium on Friday, July 26. The event is also a stop on the 2019 Summer Trophy Tour where fans will have an opportunity to take photos with the men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse national championship trophies as well as the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash Trophy.

Entry for this event will be via the West gate at Scott Stadium. The West gate will open at 6 p.m. for fan photos with the trophies. The featured movie will begin at 7 p.m. on Hoo Vision.

Fans have the opportunity to vote on the featured presentation for Scott Stadium Movie Night. The options are: Dumbo, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Mary Poppins Returns and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Cast your vote for the movie of your choice on the official mobile app of Virginia Athletics.

Click here to download the app. Votes will be accepted through Wednesday, July 17th at 11:59 p.m. Fans in attendance at the event who have downloaded the app and enabled locations and push notifications will be eligible to receive free prizes throughout the night.

Please note a portion of Whitehead Road, located adjacent to Scott Stadium’s North gate, will be closed to accommodate the Jefferson Swim League Championships taking place at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Virginia Football Meet the Team Night

The annual Virginia Football Meet the Team Night, presented by UVA Orthopedics, will take place this year at the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, Aug. 3. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the team and receive autographs beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Parking is available in the Market Street Garage and Water Street Garage. The first hour is free, with a $1 charge per half hour after the first hour. There is also street parking located in the vicinity of the Downtown Mall.

For more information on parking in Charlottesville, please click here.

Virginia Football Season Tickets

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2019 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority, Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value.

Season tickets in Priority seating are $375. Prime seating is priced at $340. The Hooville season ticket (lower level closed end zone) can be purchased for $270. Season tickets in Choice seating areas are $220 and the Value area is available for $129 per season ticket. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

Season Ticket Holder Benefits

Season ticket holders receive preferred pricing compared to single-game prices with prices starting at less than $20 per game.

Football season ticket holders will also have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to designated baseball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse games throughout the season. In addition, all football season ticket holders will receive invitations to special events throughout the year, including a Family Photo Day at Scott Stadium this fall.

New season ticket holders will also receive a complimentary V-Sabre clear bag (one per account).

Hooville season ticket holders will have the option to receive a complimentary Nike Hooville cap or a long-sleeve Hooville t-shirt.

3-Game Mini-Packages

3-Game Mini-Packages are also now on sale. Fans can create their own custom package by choosing any three of Virginia’s first six home games. Mini-packages start as low as $60.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets are on sale now for Virginia’s first three home games of the season against William & Mary (Friday, Sept. 6), Florida State (Saturday, Sept. 14) and Old Dominion (Saturday, Sept. 21). On-sale dates for other single-game tickets are listed below. Single-game tickets to the Nov. 29 home game against Virginia Tech are only available to 2018 Virginia Football season ticket holders and current donors to the Virginia Athletics Foundation who contribute $100 or more. The Virginia Tech game is not included in the 3-game mini-package.

Opponent – On-Sale Date

William & Mary (Sept. 6) – On sale now

Florida State (Sept. 14) – On sale now

Old Dominion (Sept. 21) – On sale now

Duke (Oct. 19) – July 19

Georgia Tech (Nov. 9) – Aug. 2

Liberty (Nov. 23) – Aug. 9

Virginia Tech (Nov. 29) – No general public sale

