University of Virginia suspends all athletics activities

Effective immediately, all UVA Athletics activities, including practice and competition, have been suspended until further notice, due to concerns related to the coronavirus.

“We understand this is unusual and unprecedented; however, these are extremely unusual times,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “These decisions will be reviewed on a daily basis as circumstances change. This is not ideal for anyone, but the goal is to preserve and protect the health and safety of as many people in our Athletics family and beyond as possible.”

This news comes as the ACC announces similar measures regarding scheduled athletics activities.

“This is uncharted territory, and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority. This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said.

Fans who have purchased tickets to impacted events may contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone at 800-542-8821, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.

Changes to athletics events and guidelines will be communicated through the University’s Coronavirus website, through local media outlets, VirginiaSports.com, email and UVA social media.

All fans are encouraged to check these sources periodically for updates.

