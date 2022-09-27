Trump says Democrats are ‘looking to destroy the country’: Another layer to The Big Lie

Donald Trump is projecting again, this time in telling One America News that it’s Democrats who are trying to destroy America from within.

“They’re looking to destroy the country. You know, I say it often, our challenge within, the danger from within, meaning people in this country, people that are ruining this country, is greater in my opinion than outside, than outside nations and what they want to do to us,” Trump said in an interview with OAN host Dan Ball.

This from a guy who led a coup to try to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, then took classifed documents with him with god-knows-what in terms of our top secrets in them when he was finally told he had to leave.

Republicans, for whatever reason, can’t stop genuflecting to the guy, and to his cause, which isn’t Making America Great Again, as those cheaply-made red hats try to get you to believe, but rather, is The Big Lie, the notion that elections are fixed, the system is rigged, the world is out to get Trump.

That’s what we’re going to get if Republicans win the House in the 2022 midterms, based on what Trump lackey Matt Gaetz has to say.

“If we don’t engage in impeachment inquiries to get the documents and the testimony and the information we need, then I believe that our voters will feel betrayed and that likely, that could be the biggest win the Democrats could hope for in 2024, when it really matters to investigate them and to hold them accountable. And we can do that without the Senate and without the White House. And that’s why it should be investigations first, policy, bill making to support the lobbyists and the PACs as a far, far diminished priority,” Gaetz told indicted Trump ally Steve Bannon on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

Emphasis on: “(I)nvestigations first, policy, bill making to support the lobbyists and the PACs as a far, far diminished priority.”

Give Republicans the House, and they’ll figure out something to impeach Biden over, and then, they’ll let lobbyists and PACs write bills.

If this isn’t destroying the country from within, nothing is.