Trump on Mar-A-Lago raid: It was, of course, about Hillary’s emails

Donald Trump has a message for your neighbor with the “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted for Trump” sign in his front yard: the FBI raided Mar-A-Lago because it’s looking for Hillary’s emails.

He seriously tried to sell this story to Sean Hannity in an interview that aired on Fox News last night.

Your MAGA neighbor, no doubt, has already blasted it on his Facebook page.

Not that you’d know.

Like you’d want to know what your crazy neighbor has to say on Facebook, right?

“There’s also a lot of speculation,” Trump told a soon-to-be-stunned Hannity, “because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming in, raiding Mar-a-Lago, were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted … but they are around someplace … were they looking for …”

Hannity isn’t a dumb guy.

“Wait, wait, wait, you’re not saying you … you had it?”

Trump’s response: FBI agents “may have thought that was in there.”

Yes, this was the same interview with Hannity where Trump said a president can declassify top-secret documents by “thinking about it.”

In full:

“There doesn’t have to be a process as I understand it,” Trump said. “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it, because you’re sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it. And there doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be. You’re the president. You make that decision. So, when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything.”

That would be why it had to be that the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago because it was looking for Hillary’s emails.

Because he had magically declassified the stuff he stole by “thinking about it.”

Your neighbor can’t wait for TrumpYardSigns.com to put that one on a stick.