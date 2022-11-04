Menu
tony elliott hopes to be able to incorporate jay woolfolk more into the uva offense
Sports

Tony Elliott hopes to be able to incorporate Jay Woolfolk more into the UVA offense

Chris Graham
Published:
jay woolfolk
UVA QB Jay Woolfolk. Photo: UVA Athletics

Jay Woolfolk was being prepped to get some snaps at QB two weeks ago at Georgia Tech, but ended up missing that game with a non-contact injury suffered in practice.

Then UVA Football coach Tony Elliott said last week that he was going to use Woolfolk, a redshirt freshman he pegged as “a quarterback of the future,” at punt returner in the Miami game, which he ended up not doing.

This week, with #17 North Carolina coming to town, Elliott is dialing back the talk on what he has planned with Woolfolk.

“I think he’s progressing well,” Elliott told reporters at his Tuesday presser. “I feel confident with him grasping the plan. I think that I’m excited when he gets his opportunity, because I think he’s going to be able to move the ball both with his legs and with his arms, very similar to what Brennan (Armstrong)’s able to do.”

Elliott hinted in the presser that there is still some health issue with Woolfolk that is an issue in terms of playing time.

That hint was this comment: “Hopefully as he continues to get back to full speed and full strength, we’ll be able to incorporate him in our offensive packages a little bit more.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

