The untold story behind President Biden’s low job approval numbers

Americans, who according to a new Quinnipiac University poll aren’t happy with President Biden, have forgotten how bad things had gotten under his predecessor.

Quinnipiac has Biden’s job approval at 33 percent, tying the record low that was measured back in January.

In that time, and even going back as far as last January, when Biden took office, not a single tweet from Biden expressing his solidarity with a dictator.

No calls for disbanding our post-World War II security alliances.

He hasn’t mocked people with disabilities, offered kind words for racists, threatened to cut federal funding to whatever state or major city whose political leaders piqued him that morning.

Inflation is an issue – not just here, mind you; in the U.K., it’s at its highest rate in 30 years.

There’s a war going on in Europe that you might have heard of. Former President Trump’s buddy, Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine, which Trump called a “genius” decision.

A million Americans have died from COVID. The strain on the rest of us is obvious after two years of our lives being upended by the pandemic.

It’s all interrelated, if you didn’t notice already.

And, bad news for roughly 67 percent of you, no easy fixes for any of it.

Maybe that’s what some of you liked so much about Trump.

Not that he actually fixed anything, but that he said he could, with a snap of the fingers.

Biden, like any honest person, falters because he tells you big problems require a lot of work from a lot of people.

Who wants that, right?

Story by Chris Graham

