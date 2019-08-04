Summer of Savings begins for State Fair admission, ride wristbands

It’s not too early to start planning your visit to this year’s State Fair of Virginia, which will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. And it’s the perfect time to save on admission tickets and unlimited ride wristbands too!

Summer of Savings discounts on tickets to this year’s fair are on sale now through Aug. 31 at StateFairVa.org.

Online purchases of Summer of Savings tickets offer the best savings of the season. Adult one-day tickets are just $10, and tickets for youth ages 5-12 and seniors 60 and up are just $7. Unlimited ride wristbands also are a bargain at just $16.

Starting Sept. 1, advance tickets will be available at StateFairVa.org and at Publix Super Markets locations in the Richmond and Fredericksburg areas.

“This is a nice convenience for our customers,” noted Sarah Hallett, the fair’s marketing director. “Publix is part of our community, and they want to be a good partner with the fair. And fairgoers can purchase tickets in advance with no fees at Publix stores and have them ready to walk through the gate when the fair opens.”

Adult tickets purchased between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26 will be $12, youth/senior tickets will be $10, and ride wristbands will be $20. Season passes, which are good for admission all 10 days of the fair, will be available for $35 until midnight Sept. 20, which is the last day to purchase them.

Two fair week gate promotions are scheduled: Monday Fun Day on Sept. 30, and Takeoff Tuesday, Oct. 1. On Monday, adults who choose to come relax at the fair after a hard day’s work can purchase an admission ticket at the gate for just $8, starting at 5 p.m. The discount is available until the gates close at 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, adults can buy admission tickets at the gate for $8 all day long! “We are pleased to offer special gate pricing on Tuesday,” Hallett noted. “We want to encourage families to take a break and enjoy a discounted day at the fair.” The discount is available from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Monday and Tuesday discounts are good at the gate for that specific day and must be used that day, rain or shine. No other discounts apply.

For those who want to park close-by and on asphalt, the fair is offering premium parking passes daily. The passes can be purchased online for $15 and must be ordered one week in advance of a visit. They are valid only on the day for which they were purchased.

Admission tickets, no matter how they are purchased, include grounds attractions like the Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, roving performers like Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy and all musical entertainment. This year’s concert lineup includes legacy hip-hop group the Sugarhill Gang, rock legends Foghat, and Zach Williams, whose Chain Breaker album won a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Album in 2018.

For an additional $10 fee, fans who want to watch their favorite performers up-close and personal can buy tickets for Blue Ribbon Seating near the stage. The seats are general admission.

Want to grab a bunch of friends or relatives and make it a group outing? Discount pricing for large groups also is available. For information on the fair’s group sales program for parties of 20 or more, call 804-994-2891 or email groupsales@statefairva.org.

The 2019 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

