Staunton Police investigating robbery at Greenville Avenue games business

Staunton Police are investigating a robbery at VA Skill Games on Greenville Avenue reported at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, an employee reported that a male entered the business and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a motorcycle helmet, mask, white t-shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes. He fled the area on foot.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

