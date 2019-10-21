State Fair competition results available online

Competitors have been notified, and official results of many 2019 State Fair of Virginia competition have been posted.

Winners in the fair’s horticulture and culinary and creative arts competitions in more than 1,200 categories can be found online.

“We like to have something for everyone, so that Virginians can showcase their talents,” said Stuart Sanders, the fair’s assistant executive director. “We were impressed with the caliber of entries this year.”

The 2019 winners competed in some new categories like the King Arthur Flour Danish contest and the Virginia Peanut Growers Association’s Asian-inspired recipe competition for adults and peanut butter bar contest for youth.

Some competitors won multiple accolades, like Bill Bonesteel of Mechanicsville. He won six ribbons in the Open Preserved Foods category, two of which were blue ribbons for his strawberry jelly and jam.

“Winners in some of the categories receive cash prizes or scholarships, but all of the winning entries received a blue ribbon and can now say that they’ve created Virginia’s best of the best,” Sanders said.

