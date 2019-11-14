Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announces committee chairs
House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn has announced her nominees for chairs of four House of Delegates committees.
She will continue to announce committee chair decisions in the coming days and weeks leading to the 2020 Virginia Legislative Session.
“These impressive leaders will be important allies as we shape our policy agenda for the Commonwealth in 2020 and beyond,” said Filler-Corn. “Each of these delegates brings a great deal of experience, both in and out of the legislature, which will contribute to our work to make our schools better, our communities stronger and our economy thriving and fair.”
Del. Luke Torian, Appropriations Committee
- First elected in 2009
- Represents the 52nd District
Del. Vivian Watts, Finance Committee
- First served from 1981-1986; elected again in 1995
- Served as Virginia Secretary of Transportation and Public Safety 1986-1990
- Represents the 39th District
Del. Jeion Ward, Commerce and Labor Committee
- First elected in 2003
- Represents the 92nd District
Del. Roslyn Tyler, Education Committee
- First elected in 2005
- Represents the 75th District