Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn announces committee chairs

House Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn has announced her nominees for chairs of four House of Delegates committees.

She will continue to announce committee chair decisions in the coming days and weeks leading to the 2020 Virginia Legislative Session.

“These impressive leaders will be important allies as we shape our policy agenda for the Commonwealth in 2020 and beyond,” said Filler-Corn. “Each of these delegates brings a great deal of experience, both in and out of the legislature, which will contribute to our work to make our schools better, our communities stronger and our economy thriving and fair.”

Del. Luke Torian, Appropriations Committee

First elected in 2009

Represents the 52nd District

Del. Vivian Watts, Finance Committee

First served from 1981-1986; elected again in 1995

Served as Virginia Secretary of Transportation and Public Safety 1986-1990

Represents the 39th District

Del. Jeion Ward, Commerce and Labor Committee

First elected in 2003

Represents the 92nd District

Del. Roslyn Tyler, Education Committee

First elected in 2005

Represents the 75th District

