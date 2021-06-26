Spanberger releases virtual tour of U.S. Capitol

Abigail Spanberger has released a video tour of the U.S. Capitol Building, which has been closed to the public since March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanberger’s video tour is intended to provide a glimpse into the U.S. Capitol Building for Seventh District families, students, and educators who are unable to currently tour the complex but would like to learn more about its history and its day-to-day operations.

“Welcoming Central Virginia students and families to the Capitol is one of my favorite parts of working on Capitol Hill,” said Spanberger (D-VA-07). “I also know that, for a variety of reasons, Virginians are not always able to visit — and many families have had to cancel travel plans over the past year and a half. I am looking forward to the day that we can meet again in person, but until then, I hope constituents will follow me — albeit virtually — as I showcase some of my favorite spots and scratch the surface of its rich history.”

In the video tour, Spanberger guides viewers around the Capitol Complex, stopping in the Capitol Crypt, Capitol Rotunda, and National Statuary Hall, also known as the Old Hall of the House. Other highlights include the Congresswoman’s office, the underground tunnels connecting the Capitol Building and House Office Buildings where winning Congressional Art Competition pieces are displayed, and more.

The full tour is available on Spanberger’s YouTube channel.