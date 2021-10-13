Shenandoah Valley dairy farm featured in Farm Credit video

Published Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Farm Credit of the Virginias released a new episode of its’ Ag & Culture video series featuring Hillview Farm, a diversified dairy farm located in Bridgewater that prioritizes soil and water conservation.

The new episode is available at the following link: youtu.be/9zxQQzjcQHA

The 900-acres dairy farm supports 180 dairy cows, 100 cow/calf pairs, as well as dairy steers. Hillview Farm is owned and operated by fourth-generation farmers, Kevin and Steve Craun. Soil and water conservation has been a priority on the dairy farm for several generations.

In the latest Ag & Culture episode, Kevin Craun discusses the importance of preserving agricultural land and water resources. He shares and defines the various management practices they employ at Hillview Farm.

Megan Dalton, District Manager for the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, is also featured in the episode. Dalton discusses the role of the SVSWCD in promoting stewardship and natural resource conservation.

About the Ag & Culture video series

The Ag & Culture video series is produced in collaboration with Farm Credit of the Virginias and its’ Knowledge Center to provide viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the operation of a given farm or agribusiness.

The videos are geared toward educating general consumers.

The families featured in the Ag & Culture series are not only upstanding members of their rural communities, fierce advocates for the industry and savvy business-owners, but also Farm Credit of the Virginias customers who leverage its cooperative structure and reliable financing to meet their operational goals.

Many of the business-owners highlighted in the series are also participants and consumers of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center’s programming.

To access the full library of Ag & Culture videos, visit the Farm Credit of the Virginias website or YouTube channel.