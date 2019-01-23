Shenandoah University seeks participants for Global Game Jam

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Shenandoah University is inviting all creative minds to join forces at its first Global Game Jam event this weekend.

For the first time, Shenandoah is a Global Game Jam site. Global Game Jam is a 48-hour international event during which participants come together to create a videogame or non-digital game like a board or card game. Participants can use any engine, tool, piece of software, person or physical object to make their game. The game theme is announced at the event.

The Global Game Jam starts at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25, and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning in the Health & Life Sciences Building on the Winchester campus.

There are currently 25,490 jammers registered in 864 jam sites and located in 112 countries who are participating in Global Game Jam 2019, which makes it the world’s largest game jam.

“This is the first time Shenandoah has hosted a Global Game Jam site, and we are really excited to see what we are able to produce in such a short amount of time,” said host Graham Spice, M.S., assistant professor of music production & recording technology. “I encourage everyone to join us. You have nothing to lose, and you might just walk away with your very own video game, new friends, improved coding or art skills, and the profound sense of satisfaction that comes with overcoming ‘the wall’ and reaching the finish line.”

Participants must be 18 or older. Experience is not necessary. Teams will be announced at the event.

The 48-hour timespan is meant to encourage creative thinking. Participants will “rapidly prototype game designs and hopefully inject new ideas to help grow the game industry,” according to https://globalgamejam.org/.

To sign up for the event, please visit www.su.edu/blog/2019/01/its-game-on-this-weekend/.