Shenandoah University donates 2,500 masks to Valley Health

Shenandoah University donated about 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health on Friday. Approximately 2,100 of these masks are the N95 respirator masks used by health care professionals.

The Wilkins Wellness Center on Shenandoah’s Winchester campus provided a portion of the masks, which were purchased this year to address the COVID-19 pandemic and in years past to prepare for future potential pandemics. The nursing, health professions and pharmacy departments provided the remainder of the masks.

Because classes are all online and there are so few people on campus, Shenandoah officials decided the masks should be used by the local health system.

“Shenandoah is ready and willing to help our community and our local health care system in any way we can,” said President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D. “Donating these masks is just one way we can aid in the fight against COVID-19 while protecting the health of our local medical personnel.”

The masks will help frontline staff who are taking care of COVID-19 patients, as well as staffers who are screening and testing patients.

