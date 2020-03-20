Shenandoah University continues online learning through semester

Shenandoah University announced Friday that all spring 2020 semester classes will continue to be held online until the end of the semester, May 15.

The decision was made in accordance with federal and state governmental recommendations/orders regarding the number of people who can gather together, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for institutions of higher education to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable students, staff and faculty.

The university has yet to determine whether summer 2020 classes and programs will need to move online, but the university is making preparations to do so if needed.

Out of an abundance of care, Shenandoah University has also indefinitely suspended or postponed all spring events on campus, regardless of size, to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Officials will continue to monitor the situation.

Winchester Campus Remains Open

The grounds of Shenandoah’s Winchester campus remain open for anyone who wants to enjoy walks; however, we ask that people maintain social distancing and avoid entering any buildings. We are also asking that no one come on campus at night. Public safety will remain on-site at all times.

This week, Shenandoah successfully completed its first week of distance learning for all students. Other university services, including counseling, tutoring, and career services, were also conducted virtually.

For additional coronavirus updates as they relate to the university, visit su.edu/coronavirus.

