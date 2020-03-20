Shenandoah University continues online learning through semester
Shenandoah University announced Friday that all spring 2020 semester classes will continue to be held online until the end of the semester, May 15.
The decision was made in accordance with federal and state governmental recommendations/orders regarding the number of people who can gather together, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for institutions of higher education to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable students, staff and faculty.
The university has yet to determine whether summer 2020 classes and programs will need to move online, but the university is making preparations to do so if needed.
Out of an abundance of care, Shenandoah University has also indefinitely suspended or postponed all spring events on campus, regardless of size, to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Officials will continue to monitor the situation.
Winchester Campus Remains Open
The grounds of Shenandoah’s Winchester campus remain open for anyone who wants to enjoy walks; however, we ask that people maintain social distancing and avoid entering any buildings. We are also asking that no one come on campus at night. Public safety will remain on-site at all times.
This week, Shenandoah successfully completed its first week of distance learning for all students. Other university services, including counseling, tutoring, and career services, were also conducted virtually.
For additional coronavirus updates as they relate to the university, visit su.edu/coronavirus.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.