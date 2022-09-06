SBRT grant funding to provide fee-free counseling to small business owners in the Valley
The Small Business Resiliency Team consisting of Harrisonburg Economic Development, Frederick County Economic Development, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and Laurel Ridge Small Business Development Center, was recently awarded $100,000 in Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity (GO Virginia) grant funding.
The funding will allow the SBRT program to provide approved, growth-focused small businesses with fee-free SBDC counseling and connect participants with technical expertise in the areas of e-commerce, marketing, finance and operational efficiencies.
SBRT is geared to give small business owners access to local consulting and hands-on support that will assist them in reaching the next level of success. It also helps area technical experts bring in revenue and meet potential clients.
The program began enrolling participants in mid-August and is currently reviewing submissions.
Businesses interested in applying as participants or as technical assistance providers should click here for more information.