Sale of Champions raises $89K in support of youth programming

The Oct. 5 State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $89,840 to support the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth.

“We saw yet another increase in participation in our youth competitions during the 2019 State Fair,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “The Sale of Champions event represents the culmination of a lot of hard work by many youth exhibitors and embodies part of the mission of the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board – to connect producers, teachers, leaders, industry and business in an effort to offer encouragement and recognition to Virginia’s youth as they participate in competitions and educational programs. Hats off to the Sale of Champions Committee for their dedication to raising funds and supporting the scholarship programs!”

The fair offers youth more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions. Sale of Champions proceeds support competition premiums as well as an endowed scholarship fund open to all youth State Fair exhibitors and an awarded scholarship program for youth livestock exhibitors.

The Sale of Champions featured auction of grand champion and reserve champion market animals from this year’s 4-H and FFA youth livestock shows. Exhibitors received 25% of their respective animals’ purchase prices—75% as a cash premium and 25% in scholarship funds.

Grand Champion Market Beef, exhibited by Brendon Fortune of Augusta County and purchased for $17,750 by Virginia Club Calf Producers, Ironsides Animal Health, James C. Justice Companies, Glenmary Farms LLC, DOTS Beef, Marshall Farms, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., Wilmer and Peggy Stoneman, Kibler Farms, Nutrien, Farm Credit, Cargill Protein, Virginia Beach 4-H Livestock Inc. and Dwight Houff.

Reserve Champion Market Beef, exhibited by Seth Shifflett of Augusta County and purchased for $12,500 by Virginia Soybean Association, Frank Graves, Western View Plantation LLC, Brandt, Weller and Associates LLC, Tiki Tea Inc., CFC Farm and Home Center, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association, Burgess Farms, Blackwater Ranches LLC, Lynwood Broaddus, John Broaddus, Lakeview Tack Shop, Deere Horn’s Homemade Ice Cream, Iced Tea Lady & The Dude.com and Bankers Insurance.

Grand Champion Market Hog, exhibited by Talyn Armentrout of Augusta County and purchased for $16,000 by Smithfield Foods and McGuire Woods LLP.

Reserve Champion Market Hog, exhibited by Leah Greiner of Montgomery County and purchased for $14,000 by Virginia Pork Council, Smithfield Foods, Hog Slat Inc., Land of Promise Farms, Kevin and Heather Newton, Mathias Brothers Inc. / Chris Threewitts and Hog Wild Bar-B-Que.

Grand Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Kylie Blevins of Washington County and purchased for $7,100 by James River Equipment, Keith Simmons and Family, First Bank and Trust Company, Triple T, Porky’s, Ice Kream Mill Limited, Alan Hines / In Care of Two Kings Concessions, Griff’s Catering, DBA Fun Time Foods, Strates Fine Foods, AP Concessions, Gore Trailer Sales, Virginia Farm Bureau, Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau Inc. and May Valley Club Lambs.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb, exhibited by Chet Boden of Frederick County and purchased for $6,400 by Axis Seed, Virginia Grain Producers Association, Virginia Beach Farm Bureau, James C. Justice Companies, Pelican Joe’s Donuts, Fords Foods, Houff Corporation, Virginia Farm Bureau, Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau Inc. and O’Briens Food Service.

Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Houston Kibler of Shenandoah County and purchased for $7,200 by DuPont Pioneer, Virginia Beach 4-H Livestock Inc., Quality Grounds, Greiner Sisters, Pryoville Farm, Everett Farms Inc., Champion Show Supply, Wightman Crop Insurance, The Ringmaster and ETS.

Reserve Champion Market Goat, exhibited by Luke Redifer of Montgomery County and purchased for $6,800 by Virginia Soybean Association, Land of Promise Farms, Brandt, Perfater Trucking, K&R Concessions, Pony Rides Ltd., Houff Corporation, Greiner Sisters and S&R Meat Goats & Sunnyside Farms.

The 2020 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts more than 200,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

